UFC flyweight Antonina Shevchenko reveals battered face after defeat to Katlyn Chookagian in Las Vegas

Shevchenko was beaten by Katlyn Chookagian in Las Vegas - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
14:46pm, Sun 31 May 2020
UFC  star Antonina Shevchenko has taken to social media to show fans the horrific facial injuries she suffered as a result of her fight with Katlyn Chookagian on Saturday night.

The 35 year-old was beaten by unanimous decision in Las Vegas - her second defeat in ten professional MMA bouts.

Shevchenko was not scared to show off her battle scars from Saturday night - (Copyright Instagram: @antoninapantera)

But the Kyrgyzstani-born Peruvian took the loss with grace and dignity, insisting she would be back even better.

Along with the photo, she said: "MMA is a tough sport, but it’s my destiny and I will come back stronger."

Shevchenko and Chookagian were a part of the UFC’s first show outside of Florida since the company returned from the coronavirus pandemic.

In the main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was stunned by Gilbert Burns as the Brazilian produced a one-sided beat down on the 38-year-old.

