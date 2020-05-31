UFC flyweight Antonina Shevchenko reveals battered face after defeat to Katlyn Chookagian in Las Vegas
UFC star Antonina Shevchenko has taken to social media to show fans the horrific facial injuries she suffered as a result of her fight with Katlyn Chookagian on Saturday night.
The 35 year-old was beaten by unanimous decision in Las Vegas - her second defeat in ten professional MMA bouts.
But the Kyrgyzstani-born Peruvian took the loss with grace and dignity, insisting she would be back even better.
Along with the photo, she said: "MMA is a tough sport, but it’s my destiny and I will come back stronger."
Shevchenko and Chookagian were a part of the UFC’s first show outside of Florida since the company returned from the coronavirus pandemic.
In the main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was stunned by Gilbert Burns as the Brazilian produced a one-sided beat down on the 38-year-old.