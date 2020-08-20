Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka tops rich list above Serena Williams with new record
Naomi Osaka has been named the highest-earning sportswomen over the past year, wiping 23 grand slam winner Serena Williams off the top spot.
Osaka, 22, has earned a total of $37.4 million between June 2019 and June 2020, which is more than any other female athlete in history, according to wealth magazine Forbes.
The Japanese star, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and the US Open in 2018, has beaten last year’s winner Williams, who earned $29.2 million.
Williams’ earnings have now increased to $36 million over the past year.
World No 1 Ashleigh Barty is in third place with an income of $13.1 million.
Both Osaka and Williams have both broken the previous record for highest-earnings after Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova was at the top with $29.7 million in 2015.
The only sport aside from tennis in the top ten is football.
US star Alex Morgan, who gave birth to her first child in May and has earned 169 caps for her national side, made $4.2 million through endorsements.
Tennis stars Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin and Angelique Kerber were also on the list.
In a list of the world’s top-paid athletes that was published in May, Osaka and Williams were the only women on it and sat in 29th and 33rd places.
Top 10 highest-earning sportswomen:
1) Naomi Osaka Tennis $37.4m (£26.3m)
2) Serena Williams Tennis $36m (£27.2m)
3) Ashleigh Barty Tennis $13.1m (£9.9m)
4) Simona Halep Tennis $10.9m (£8.2m)
5) Bianca Andreescu Tennis $8.9m (£6.7m)
6) Garbine Muguruza Tennis $6.6m (£5m)
7) Elina Svitolina Tennis $6.4m (£4.8m)
8) Sofia Kenin Tennis $5.8m (£4.4m)
9) Angelique Kerber Tennis $5.3m (£4m)
10) Alex Morgan Football $4.6m (£3.5m)