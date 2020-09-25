Sports presenter Laura Woods has spoken out about the struggles of being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

The 33-year-old is best-known for her work on various Sky Sports football shows, culminating in the plum appointment as host of talkSPORT’s breakfast show - replacing the long-standing Alan Brazil who now only does two days a week.

Woods worked as a producer on the darts before getting into presenting - (Copyright PA)

And while the decision to hire Woods for one of the biggest sports radio slots in the country did bring criticism from some fans, she insists she is happy to break down those barriers.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "I’m proud to be part of the evolution of talkSPORT. But I knew there was always going to be a section of the audience who would never be won over. I also knew there would be a section who would be really encouraging and want to support me and then there would be the ones in the middle who could go either way.

"I don’t mind losing some listeners because I do feel I’m opening the door to a different audience – younger women, older women and anyone who didn’t listen before because they didn’t feel like they could be part of the conversation. And that’s a big group of people I hope I can bring in.

"The only way you can break a tradition is by changing the norm. The more female voices, the more commonplace it is. Women are just as invested in sport as men. Sport is for everyone. And when I get a message from a woman saying she’s really enjoying the show, it’s wicked. I live for those messages because I want to make that difference."

Woods is also renowned for her combative approach on social media, tackling trolls head.

However, beneath all that, the Dublin-born broadcaster is also not afraid to admit the criticism does still get to her from time to time.

"Sometimes people say really hurtful things and I’m not a robot, so of course it affects me," she added. "And I find it so tiring. You can’t win. If you’re not confident you’re accused of being s**t and over-promoted. But if you’re confident, then you’re arrogant.

Referring to a recent picture she posted of her on a bike ride, she said: "I’ve got a bit of a belly and someone went to the trouble of freeze-framing it and said: ‘That’s a roll and a half’. I mean, f*** off!

"I’ve also got a rugby injury from my teens where my teeth went through my lips. It’s left me with a couple of scars which make one side of my mouth drop a tiny little bit. As soon as I started doing shots to camera, people pointed this out and they still do. When you’re a woman, people pick up on the most minute things."

Woods is adamant she does not see herself as a role model despite her success - (Copyright PA)

She could not have picked a worse time to begin the breakfast show on talkSPORT given the complete shutdownof sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the Premier League returning next week, it’s certain to get a lot busier for Woods over the next couple of months.

Yet despite championing the role of females in sports broadcasting, she is reluctant to call herself a pioneer.

“I’ve never considered myself a role model before… but if you have someone to look up to, you can be encouraged to do something without fear.

"So I hope so. The fact there are more women being given an opportunity can only be a good thing. We can all be part of positive change."