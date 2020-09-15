Tokyo Olympic Games organisers ‘optimistic’ they will go ahead
Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games remain optimistic they will ‘go ahead’ after being pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
International Olympic Commitee vice president John Coates said that they were 'throwing whatever resources are necessary' at the Games.
He said: "Our decision at the moment is to go ahead.
"What we wait for is to decide what counter-measures we need to go ahead with, to proceed depending on what stage Covid is at.
"The extent of the ceremonies, the extent of the crowd participation, any necessary quarantine when they arrive in Japan. All of those things.
“And by the time we get to the end of the year we'll make an assessment on what counter-measures we'll need to apply.”
Last week Coates also confirmed that the the Games would go ahead ‘with or without Covid.'
The Tokyo Olympic Games are now scheduled to go ahead on July 23-August 8.