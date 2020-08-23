Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber set to play in US Open
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has confirmed she will play in this year’s US Open.
The 32 year-old from Germany did not enter WTA’s Western & Southern Open which is currently being held at Flushing Meadows in preparation for the US Open.
But she has instead surprised fans with the news that she will be heading to New York to compete in the first major since the coronavirus pandemic halted the sport.
The former world No 1, who won the US Open in 2016, announced the news on social media.
Kerber, who is currently 23 in the world rankings, said: “I can’t wait to get back on court and compete.
"This is why me and my team have decided to take on the challenge and fly to NYC in a few days! Thanks to @wta and @usta for their huge effort to make this a safe event. #TeamAngie #usopen2020."
The US Open will also be held at Flushing Meadows in New York City and is set to start on August 31.