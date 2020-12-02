WTA renames tournaments to align with ATP events from 2021 season to make it easier for tennis fans
The Women’s Tennis Association has rebranded its tournaments in line with the men’s ATP events in order to make it easier for 'WTA fans’ and the ‘media’ to engage in the sport.
Starting from next year, WTA’s tournaments will be called WTA 1000, WTA 500, WTA 250 and WTA 125. The ATP Tour has Masters 1000s, ATP 500s and ATP 250s.
Prize money and ranking points of the renamed WTA categories will remain the same.
WTA President Micky Lawler said: "Fans really respond to the unified approach which tennis is uniquely able to provide.
"We see it with ticket sales at combined women’s and men’s tournaments, viewership on shared broadcast platforms and the popularity of the ‘Tennis United’ digital content series co-created by the WTA and ATP amidst the challenges of 2020.
“Adopting this streamlined tournament naming system is 100% about making it easier for WTA fans, corporate partners and the media to engage and follow our sport.”
The Palermo Ladies Open in Italy in August was the first WTA event to be played since professional tennis was halted in February due to the coronavirus pandemic.