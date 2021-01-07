WTA announces provisional calendar for start of 2021 season
20:49pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
The WTA have released a provisional calendar for the first quarter of the 2021 season.
The Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open has already kicked-off the new season which features some of the world’s top ten stars including Sofia Kenin and Karolina Pliskova.
The 2021 calendar reflects a traditional WTA Tour, although the Indian Wells which usually takes place in March, will be scheduled at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The WTA 1000 events including the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Miami Open, the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d’Italia are all taking place in their usual calendar slots.
Further dates for the rest of the year will be announced in due course including the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.