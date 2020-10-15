US tennis star Taylor Townsend announces she’s expecting her first baby
Tennis star Taylor Townsend has revealed she is expecting her first baby.
The 24 year-old, who is currently ranked 90th in the WTA rankings, revealed the news on social media.
“Life has a funny way of putting you exactly where you are supposed to be. I’m so excited to embark on the journey of motherhood!! #babytownsend2021."
The American said the baby is due in March, meaning she was pregnant during the US Open last month when she reached the last four in the doubles with her partner Asia Muhammad.
In the short video, she added: "My entire life, my entire career, I’ve heard ‘You can’t. You won’t,’ and I’ve used it as a reason to fight hard, and as motivation to keep playing.
“I’m sure this won’t be any different, so I’ll have to prove them all wrong again.”