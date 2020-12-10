US tennis star Serena Williams has admitted she is still ‘growing to that place’ where she feels she can achieve anything.

The 39 year-old, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, believes she still has more to give despite being one of the most successful tennis players of all time.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson show, she said: "I’m still looking for those moments, I never really felt like I made it to that moment. I have always felt like I am still growing to that place.

"I never really understand what I’m doing or what I’ve done, like I don’t really look and think. So I still feel like I am in this place where I’m still living and trying to make the best of each moment.

"That’s kind of how I have always approached my life, my career and my job and, I just never really think about it like that."

The 2020 tennis season has been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Williams has not had as many opportunities to win Grand Slam titles and move level with Margaret Court’s record of 24.

However, she did compete at the US Open in September, only to be knocked out in the semi-finals by Victoria Azarenka.

Most recently, Williams pulled out of the second round of the French Open due to an achilles injury.