US tennis star Coco Gauff records a career-high WTA ranking
16:07pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
US teenage tennis star Coco Gauff has recorded her highest WTA ranking of her career so far after her performance at the Ostrava Open last week.
Gauff has moved up eight places to No 47 as she reached the last 16 of the Open before being knocked out by Aryna Sabalenka.
While Gauff has recorded a career-high ranking, there was no movement in the top ten meaning Ashleigh Barty remains in the No 1 position.
Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka remain in second and third ahead of the end of the season which has been disrupted on many occasions due to the pandemic.
The WTA has two tournaments left of 2020 with Upper Austria Ladies Linz next month and Open BLS De LIMOGES in December.