US tennis player Ashley Kratzer hit with four-year doping ban

Ashley Kratzer receives doping ban
Ashley Kratzer receives doping ban - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
10:02am, Fri 30 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ashley Kratzer has received a four-year doping ban after testing positive at a tournament earlier this year, the International Tennis Federation announced.

The 21 year-old from California was provisionally suspended in March for her test result at a WTA event in Newport Beach in January.

Kratzer, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 200 in 2018, is ineligible to compete until March 2024. 

The ITF stated an independent tribunal determined Kratzer ‘had not discharged her burden of rebutting the presumption of intentional use’.

Kratzer can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In 2017 she secured a wildcard into the US Open after winning the USTA National Girls' Championships, but she got knocked out of the first round by Tatjana Maria.

Sign up to our newsletter

Drugs

Doping

Tennis

WTA