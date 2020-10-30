US tennis player Ashley Kratzer hit with four-year doping ban
Ashley Kratzer has received a four-year doping ban after testing positive at a tournament earlier this year, the International Tennis Federation announced.
The 21 year-old from California was provisionally suspended in March for her test result at a WTA event in Newport Beach in January.
Kratzer, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 200 in 2018, is ineligible to compete until March 2024.
The ITF stated an independent tribunal determined Kratzer ‘had not discharged her burden of rebutting the presumption of intentional use’.
Kratzer can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
In 2017 she secured a wildcard into the US Open after winning the USTA National Girls' Championships, but she got knocked out of the first round by Tatjana Maria.