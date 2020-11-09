Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep updates fans on Covid-19 recovery
15:15pm, Mon 09 Nov 2020
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has revealed she has ‘recovered’ from coronavirus.
The 29 year-old, who has won two grand slams, announced she had tested positive at the end of October.
She added that she was ‘recovering well from mild symptoms’.
The former world No 1 has now updated fans in a recent post, writing: “100% recovered."
Her coach Darren Cahill commented on the post asking if they can begin pre-season training ahead of the 2021 season.
The world No 2 replied: “For the first time in my life, I’m super happy to start it #14daysstucknoteasy.”