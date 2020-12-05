Two-time grand slam champion Simona Halep says 2020 ‘wasn’t easy’ but is ‘proud’ of achievements

World No 2 Simona Halep has said 2020 ‘wasn’t easy’ as she reflects on the chaotic tennis season.

Despite the season being postponed from March-August due to the coronavirus pandemic, Halep managed to win three WTA titles.

The 29 year-old from Romania won the Dubai Open, the Prague Open, as well as the Italian Open, when she beat injured Karolina Pliskova.

But despite falling short of sealing any grand slams, she said she was ‘proud’ to build a ‘17-match win streak’.

The two-time grand slam winner wrote on Twitter: "2020... what to say? It has been one of the most challenging years of our lives.

"When tennis was taken away, I took a step back and realised how grateful I was to be able to play the sport I love for a living. I was proud to come back and win 2 titles, to build a 17-match win streak and to finish in the top 4 for the 7th consecutive year.

“I want to thank my team for all their hard work and for the sacrifices they made this year. It wasn’t easy but we all learned a lot.”

She added that the ‘real superheros’ of 2020 are the ‘healthcare workers’.

Halep said: "The real superheroes of this year, though, are the healthcare workers who are fighting for us every day.

“Looking forward to seeing you all for the 2021 season, Simo.”

