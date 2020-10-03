Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach fourth round of French Open
17:48pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur has created history by becoming the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round of the French Open.
The 26 year-old beat eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(7) 2-6 6-3 in just over two hours.
The world No 35 had previously only reached the third round at the grand slam event in 2017.
The star will meet either No 11 seed and former champion Garbiñe Muguruza or American Danielle Collins in the next round.