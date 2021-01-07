Tennis star Ons Jabeur aiming to be in ‘top 10’ as 2021 season gets underway
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur has revealed her aim to break into the ‘top ten’ during the 2021 season.
The 26 year-old, who became the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open in 2020, is looking to push herself further this year.
To kick-off the new season she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open.
On her 2021 goals, the world No 31 said: “The goal for this year, I want to go for titles, enough of quarterfinals!”
During her stellar 2020 campaign she reached the quarter-finals at WTA’s Qatar Open, Top Seed Open, Cincinnati Masters, and the Ostrava Open.
She added: "I want to be in the Top 10. I know I have the level, I can be in this ranking.
"For me, I set up my goals like this, and I know that I can achieve them.
“I know that I’ve put in the hard work to have these titles, to be able to win more and more, so let’s see.”