Swiss star Belinda Bencic hoping to team up with Roger Federer for mixed doubles at Tokyo 2020
Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic is hoping to play mixed doubles with Roger Federer at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next summer.
Bencic, the world No 11 and 20-time grand slam winner Federer, have previously won the Hopman Cup back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.
She is now keen to pair with the tennis legend again but has made it clear that the ball is in his court.
The 23 year-old said: “I'm ready, it's just up to Roger now.
“Nothing has been decided yet, everything is still very far away for me, but in addition to the Grand Slam tournaments, the Olympic Games remains one of my big goals - in singles and maybe also in mixed,” she told Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung.
“If we stay healthy, I would like to compete with Roger.”
Bencic, who was a semi-finalist at last year’s US Open, also reached a career high ranking of world No 4 in February.
Federer, 39, is currently recovering from knee surgery which forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 season, but is set to make his comeback at the Australian Open in January.