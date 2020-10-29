Magdalena Rybarikova has announced her retirement from tennis.

The 32 year-old Slovak said she was planning to retire after the Fed Cup Finals in April earlier this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the event was cancelled.

She has won four WTA titles and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2017.

On Instagram, she wrote: "Hello guys! As some of you may know, I haven’t been playing competitive tennis for over an year now. I was hoping to play the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest as last event of my career (sic), unfortunately the whole situation around covid 19 has changed those plans.

"After carefully analyzing the various scenarios, I have decided to put an end to my professional tennis career. After almost 15 years of many ups and some downs, I am incredibly grateful for everything this amazing sport has given me.

"Besides meeting lots of nice and interesting people all over the world, I experienced amazing emotions, starting by winning my first tournament as a small girl all the way to reaching the semifinal of Wimbledon in 2017.

"Even though there obviously were some tough moments with lots of injuries, uncertainties and sacrifices, I wouldn’t wanna miss a single second of his amazing journey.

"I wanna thank my family for always supporting me, all my coaches for trying to get the best out of me on the court and Kristian Cupak, who made sure I was fit enough to do so and was part of my team for almost my entire career.

"Last but not least I want to thank all the fans for supporting me in good and not so good times, encouraging me during matches and through the various media channels, they always helped me going the extra step when I thought I couldn’t do it anymore.

"I’m leaving with a big smile on my face and am very much looking forward to see what the next chapter of my life will hold. Have fun, be well and stay healthy!"