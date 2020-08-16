Simona Halep wins Prague Open in straight sets against Elise Mertens

Halep has won the Prague Open
Halep has won the Prague Open - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
20:49pm, Sun 16 Aug 2020
Simona Halep has claimed the Prague Open title after beating Elise Mertens in straight sets.

The first set was straight forward with Halep taking it 6-2. 

Mertens then fought back in the second to push Halep to a seventh game but it finished 7-5 to give the Romanian her 21st title.

This is the first WTA tournament Halep has competed in since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palermo event in Italy did go ahead this month but Halep withdrew after travel restrictions changed meaning people coming from Romania would have to quarantine.

While event organisers made an exception for athletes at the competition, Halep decided not to attend regardless.

Fiona Ferro won the Palermo title after beating Anett Kontaveit in straight sets.

