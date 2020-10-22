Simona Halep says she will compete at Australian Open ‘if it’s a bubble like it was in Paris'
Simona Halep has said she will compete at the Australian Open if it’s as well organised as the French Open, which took place successfully earlier this month.
The 29 year-old did not travel to the US Open in September due to the coronavirus pandemic and was knocked out of Roland Garros in the Round of 16.
The Romanian will now look to gain a third grand slam title in Australia to kick off the 2021 season, but only if ‘it’s going to be a bubble’.
She said: "I think that in Australia it’s going to be 14 days’ [quarantine], but it’s going to be a bubble.
“So it’s not that you have to stay 14 days just in a room – because if you do that you cannot play after 14 days without training. But if it’s a bubble like it was in Paris, I’m open and I’m going.”
Organisers of the Australian event, which is due to begin on January 18, have not yet confirmed how it will go ahead.