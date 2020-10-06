Tennis icon Serena Williams has said technology has been key in giving black people a voice.

She was speaking as the cover star for the November issue of British Vogue and added she has been speaking about social injustice her entire career.

She told the outlet: "Now, we as Black people have a voice – and technology has been a huge part of that. We see things that have been hidden for years; the things that we as people have to go through. This has been happening for years. People just couldn’t pull out their phones and video it before…

"At the end of May, I had so many people who were white writing to me saying, ‘I’m sorry for everything you’ve had to go through.’ I think for a minute they started – not to understand, because I don’t think you can understand – but they started to see.

"I was like: well, you didn’t see any of this before? I’ve been talking about this my whole career. It’s been one thing after another."

She also touched on the fact that people who hold a similar position to her should use their voice to speak up for both women and people of colour.

Williams said: "Tennis is a small play in the whole scheme of things. In this society, women are not taught or expected to be that future leader or future CEO. The narrative has to change.

"And maybe it doesn’t get better in time for me, but someone in my position can show women and people of colour that we have a voice, because Lord knows I use mine. I love sticking up for people and supporting women. Being the voice that millions of people don’t have."