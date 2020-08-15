Shock as Serena Williams is knocked out of Lexington Open by World No 116 Shelby Rogers
Serena Williams has been knocked out of the Lexington Open in a shock defeat to World No 116 Shelby Rogers in the quarter-final.
While Williams started strongly taking the first set 6-1, Rogers grew into the game and took the second set 6-4.
The third came down to a tie break, but Rogers proved too strong as she won six of the last eight points after coming back from being 3-1 down.
Williams’ first two matches, against Bernarda Pera and her sister Venus, saw her come back from losing the first set, but it is Rogers who progresses to the semi-final.
She will play Jil Teichmann after she defeated CiCi Bellis in straight sets. The other semi-final is between Coco Gauff and Jennifer Brady.
Williams said post-match: "I have only good things to take, I can play a lot better, that's the big thing I can take. So it's good, it's good to know I can play a lot lot better."
Williams now looks ahead to the US Open which begins on August 31, where she will be looking for her 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court’s record.