Serena Williams’ husband defends tennis star after tournament director suggests she should quit
Serena Williams’ husband has hit out at Madrid Open tournament director Ion Tiriac after he said the tennis star should consider retirement.
Alexis Ohanian wrote on Twitter: “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks.”
It comes after Tiriac criticised the 23-time grand slam champions’ age and weight, before adding that if she had a ‘little decency,' she should call time on her stellar career.
Tiriac said on Romanian television: "At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago.
“Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire. From all points of view.”
It is not the first time Tiriac has hit out at the 39 year-old after he questioned her physical condition in 2018.
He said then: “With all due respect, Serena Williams is 36 and 90 pounds I would like to see something else, I would like to see a player like Steffi Graf.”
To which Williams replied: "Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him.
“It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man.”