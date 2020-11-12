Sabine Lisicki’s tennis comeback ends in injury as she tears ACL
German tennis player Sabine Lisicki has confirmed she tore her anterior cruciate ligament earlier this week and has already had surgery in yet another setback for the star.
The 31 year-old damaged her left knee during a doubles match at the Linz Open with her partner Jodie Burrage in the Round of 16 on Monday.
The former world No 12, who has dropped to No 690, wrote on Instagram: "Only forward from this moment on!I had a scan the same night and unfortunately I had a torn ACL.
"I already had surgery & got all fixed up by the best doctors. It’s going to be a long & very tough road back but I’m lucky to be surrounded by the best medical team!
"Thank you to every single message of encouragement that I have received. You guys are simply the best."
The 2013 Wimbledon finalist has struggled with a series of injuries over the last two years, but returned to the court in the summer to rebuild her form.
During the Prague Open in August she won three matches in a row and also played in the World TeamTennis series in the US a month earlier.