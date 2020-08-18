Pam Shriver believes no crowds at US Open could help Serena Williams
Former tennis star Pam Shriver has said no crowds at the US Open could help Serena Williams win her 24th Grand Slam title.
Williams is seeking to equal Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record and Shriver said she can do so in the upcoming tournament.
“Without the crowds there, I wouldn't be surprised if she actually feels a little less pressure,” she said.
Williams has lost the past two US Open finals to Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu respectively.
And she will be favourite heading into the Open as six of the top ten ranked women’s players have withdrawn due to the pandemic - including World No 1 Ashleigh Barty.
“I don't think it devalues the tournament,” Shriver added.
"Anybody that comes through and wins seven rounds, under the circumstances of living in a quarantine bubble, unable to do your normal thing you usually do at a major, it is going to be an incredible performance."
The US Open will begin on August 31 and is being held in New York.