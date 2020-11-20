Naomi Osaka lets her latest ad campaign do the talking for Black Lives Matter movement
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has again shown her support for the 'Black Lives Matter’ movement in a new ad campaign.
Osaka made a statement at the US Open by wearing facemasks featuring the names of black people who died at the hands of police, including George Floyd.
Now she has appeared in an advert for Beats headphones where she can be seen getting ready to go out on court. As she walks along a corridor the words ‘silence is violence’ can be seen written in her hair braids.
Posting the image on Instagram, she said: "As a kid growing up I never really talked, I was the quiet one (honestly still am lol), I was the one that wanted to just skate by unnoticed and conflict-free.
"But the beauty of growing up is learning and seeing things for yourself, one of the things I’ve learned is that everyone has a platform and how they use it is their responsibility.
“As I grow more I will learn more things, but at the moment I can only hope I’m using my platform well.”