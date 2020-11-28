Madrid Open tennis tournament to be extended to two weeks from 2021
The Madrid Open tennis tournament will take place over two weeks from next year.
The clay competition in the Spanish capital, which has previously taken place over seven days, will run from April 27 to May 9.
It is the only European tournament on the calendar which combines the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA Premier Mandatory.
“We’re happy to have achieved the goal of becoming a two-week tournament,” Feliciano López, director of the Mutua Madrid Open told the WTA website.
"We sought this expansion and it is well-deserved, necessary and will allow us to enjoy the best tennis in the world at the Caja Mágica for a few more days.
"I’m sure that both our sponsors and all the fans will welcome this news with open arms, as well as the city of Madrid, which will receive more visitors for a longer period of time."
This year’s Madrid Open was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.