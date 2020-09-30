Kristina Mladenovic calls for video review at French Open after umpire allows play to continue after double bounce
Tennis star Kristina Mladenovic has called for video technology at the French Open after the umpire allowed play to continue after a double bounce.
The 27 year-old had set point at 5-1 in the first set against Germany’s Laura Siegemund when footage shows the ball bounce twice before Siegemund hits her return.
But umpire Eva Asderaki allowed play to continue.
When asked afterwards if video replays should be introduced, the world No 44 said: "This would avoid mistakes like the one I experienced today.
"The error is human and it's a shame to want to replace the human being with the camera, but I don't understand how the umpire could not have seen the ball and the reactions.
“She didn't do her job. I told her to watch the replay afterwards, but that won't change anything. Unfortunately, she continues at Roland Garros but I do not."
Mladenovic then crumbled to lose the set 7-5, before losing the second 6-3 loss and so exit the tournament.
The star withdrew from the doubles event earlier this month due to coronavirus restrictions.
She has previously won the Australian Open twice in the doubles in 2018 and 2020, as well as the French Open in 2016 and 2019.