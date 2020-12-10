Heather Watson knocked out of Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge by Kateřina Siniaková

Watson was knocked out in straight sets
By Sarah Rendell
15:37pm, Thu 10 Dec 2020
British tennis player Heather Watson has been knocked out in the quarter-final stage of the Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge in straight sets by Kateřina Siniaková.

Watson was dominated in the first set as she lost 6-2, but put up a fight in the second, only to lose out 7-5.

Siniaková will now play Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semi-finals of the ITF event tomorrow.

The other semi-final will feature Polona Hercog after she beat Arantxa Rus earlier today.

The Slovenian’s opponent in the last four will be determined later on Thursday as the quarter-final between Barbora Krejčíková and Sorana Cîrstea is yet to be played.

The event was Watson’s last of 2020, a year which saw her win the Mexican Open back in March, her fourth WTA career win.

