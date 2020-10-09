This year’s French Open women’s final will see Sofia Kenin and Iga Świątek go head-to-head in what is set to be a thrilling clash on Saturday.

They will be the youngest grand slam finalists since 2008 when Maria Sharapova and Ana Ivanović contested the Australian Open at the age of 20.

Kenin, 21, enters the final full of confidence after winning her first major, the Australian Open, earlier this year.

The American knocked out Petra Kvitova 6-4 7-5 to seal her spot in what will be her first French Open final.

The world No 6 said: "I’ve already done it in Australia. I’ve had tough matches these past two weeks and I’m so excited to be in the final. It’s incredible.

“I obviously want to make the next step. Really would love to take the title. We’ll see how it’s going to go on Saturday.”

Kenin and Świątek played against each other in the juniors in the third round of the French Open in 2016, which Świątek won without dropping a set.

Świątek from Poland will be heading into her first major final at the age of 19.

The world No 54 managed to knock out two-time grand slam winner Simona Halep in the fourth round of the clay event.

She then capitalised on her successful run and beat Nadia Podoroska in straight sets to reach the final.

She said: “I’m kind of surprised! I never thought before the tournament I would play so well. But I always knew that if I was going to make a final of a Grand Slam, it would be the French Open.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Iga Świątek will play in the French Open final which will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday - (Copyright Maxppp/PA Images)

What time does it start?

The women’s singles final is due to get underway at 2pm UK time (9am US ETZ) on Saturday, October 10.

What channel is it on?

Live coverage of the match will be on ITV4 and Eurosport.

Where can I stream it?

Viewers will be able to stream the French Open on ITV Hub, Eurosport Player and Amazon Prime via their mobile, laptop or tablet.