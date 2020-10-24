French Open winner Iga Swiatek to quarantine after contact with positive Poland president
12:44pm, Sat 24 Oct 2020
French Open champion Iga Swiatek has revealed she will quarantine after being in contact with Poland president Andrzej Duda, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
The 19 year-old tennis star met Duda on Friday when she was awarded the Gold Cross of Merit for her sporting achievements.
The world No 17 wrote on Twitter: “Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures.”
After winning her first grand slam earlier this month she became the youngest woman to win the event since Monica Seles in 1992.
She was the first Polish female athlete to be a finalist in the tournament in 81 years.