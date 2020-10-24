French Open winner Iga Swiatek to quarantine after contact with positive Poland president

Iga Swiatek has no symptoms of Covid-19
Iga Swiatek has no symptoms of Covid-19 - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
12:44pm, Sat 24 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek has revealed she will quarantine after being in contact with Poland president Andrzej Duda, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The 19 year-old tennis star met Duda on Friday when she was awarded the Gold Cross of Merit for her sporting achievements. 

The world No 17 wrote on Twitter: “Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures.”

After winning her first grand slam earlier this month she became the youngest woman to win the event since Monica Seles in 1992.

She was the first Polish female athlete to be a finalist in the tournament in 81 years. 

Sign up to our newsletter

French Open

Coronavirus