French Open champion Iga Swiatek tests negative for Covid-19 despite meeting infected Polish president
French Open winner Iga Swiatek has revealed she tested negative for coronavirus despite having an encounter with Poland president Andrzej Duda, who tested positive last week.
The 19 year-old confirmed that she and her team have all tested negative and have been staying at home to avoid spreading the virus.
The World No. 17 wrote on Twitter: "For the last week, all team members have done two Sars-Cov-2 detection tests and all of us have tested negative. We have not been in official quarantine, but due to the increasing number of infections and social responsibility we stayed home the whole time.
"I am slowly starting the preparatory period for the 2021 season, so my off-season rest is ending."
The teenage star met President Duda following her French Open triumph earlier this month when she was awarded the Gold Cross of Merit for her sporting achievements.