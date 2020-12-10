Former World No. 1 Venus Williams plans to compete in Australian Open next year
US tennis star Venus Williams has announced her plans to play in next year’s Australian Open.
The 40 year-old, who has won seven Grand Slams, competed in several tournaments during the chaotic tennis 2020 season, and is now ready to return to the court in the new year.
While answering questions from her fans, Williams said: "Yes, I am playing the Australian Open whenever they have it I am planning on being there.
"It’s going to be interesting because they’re going to have to quarantine for 14 days in a row so that’s going to be interesting it’s gonna be a lot of time with my thoughts but all in all, I just hope that it happens."
It has not been made clear how the Australian Open will go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is scheduled to go ahead in January, but Victorian Sports and Tourism Minister Martin Pakula has revealed it is likely to be postponed until February.
Players are expected to quarantine for two weeks on arrival, but will be allowed to practice for up to five hours a day inside the bio bubble.
Williams is currently on a five-match losing streak and is ranked World No. 78.
The star reached the final of the Australian Open in 2003 and 2017.