By Alicia Turner
17:54pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
World No 6 Karolina Pliskova has announced she has split from her coach Daniel Vallverdu before preparations begin for the 2021 season. 

The 28 year-old Czech tennis star said the decision was ‘mutual’ due to ‘time commitments’. 

She revealed the news on Twitter, writing: "Due to the reduced number of WTA tournaments by the end of the year, the tournament in Ostrava was my last.

"Since next week, we’re starting preparation for the upcoming season. 

"Unfortuantly, due to time commitments, my coach Daniel Vallverdu and I have mutually agreed to no longer work together. 

“I would like to thank Dani for the work and time we’ve spent together."

Vallverdu replaced Pliskova’s previous coach Conchita Martinez in November 2019. 

During the 2020 season Pliskova was the runner-up of WTA’s Italian Open in September, but didn’t reach beyond the second round at both the US Open and the French Open.

Pliskova is yet to announce her new coach. 

