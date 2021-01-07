Dutch star Kiki Bertens hoping to return to tennis in March following surgery
World No 9 Kiki Bertens is hoping she can return to competion in March after undergoing surgery on her Achilles tendon.
The 29 year-old from the Netherlands has revealed her rehab is on track after spending the majority of the 2020 season dealing with her injury.
She also confirmed that she will miss the Australian Open, but will focus on making a ‘strong come back’.
She wrote on Twitter: “Back on court. My rehab is going really well, although I had to make the tough decision to skip the trip to Australia this year. It’s coming too soon, and the risk is to big. So I will keep on working on a strong come back hopefully in March!”
At last year’s major she was forced to pull out of the doubles competition due to a flare up, but a month later she went on to seal victory at the St Petersburg Open.
However her successes ended there after she had to withdraw from the opening match at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in September.