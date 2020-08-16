Coco Gauff knocked out of Lexington Open by Jennifer Brady in semi-final
Teenage tennis star Coco Gauff has been knocked out of the Lexington Open semi-final in straight sets by Jennifer Brady.
It took Brady just 70 minutes to dispatch Gauff 6-2, 6-4.
"I was playing well. I had a great off-season. I was coming in with a lot of confidence and I was able to just continue. It's just bringing positivity every day, working hard and just enjoying the process,” said Brady.
She has now progressed to today’s final which will see her compete against Jil Teichmann who claimed her final spot after beating Shelby Rogers in straight sets.
Rogers lost 6-3, 6-2 the day after the biggest win of her career as she beat Serena Williams in the quarter-final.
The entire tournament has been behind-closed-doors due to the pandemic and Teichmann has said she missed the crowd.
“I’m used to practice without any spectator and everything. I’m not Serena or anything that plays every time with a full crowd. On the other side, I really love to play with the public, with the spectators, because they give me a lot of energy.
"It’s what I practice for to play in front of a crowd that enjoys the game.”
The final will take place today at 4pm.