Britain’s rising tennis star Gabriella Taylor has revealed she is taking ‘further time away from the tour’ after struggling with anxiety and depression.

The 22 year-old, who has won six singles titles and two doubles titles on the ITF circuit, opened up about her battle with mental health earlier this year.

The star admitted in a statement in May that she had struggled with ‘severe anxiety’ and ‘panic attacks’ for several years.

And with the 2020 season coming to an end, Taylor has now updated her fans on whether she will be returning to the tour in 2021.

She said: "Hey guys. Many of you have asked me when I will return to tennis, so I’d thought I’d give you my answer.

"This year has been so crazy, but beneficial in so many ways. As some may know already, I struggled with anxiety and depression for some time. I couldn’t think about tennis and lost all motives in myself and life.

"I am grateful to have received the support I needed this year, which has helped me get back onto my feet again. I gave myself time until the end of the year to decide where to go next.

"I’ve made my personal decision to take further time away from the tour, as there are parts of myself that I need to develop and interests I have so far been unable to explore.

"I have a vision going into 2021 and I’m excited for it."

Taylor, who is currently ranked world No. 438, reached the second qualifying round of the 2018 French Open and got knocked out of the first round at Wimbledon in the same year.