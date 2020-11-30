Britain’s rising tennis star Katie Swan ‘can’t wait’ to get going in 2021 following series of setbacks

Katie Swan is ready to return to the court next season

Katie Swan is ready to return to the court next season 

Britain’s rising tennis star Katie Swan has said she is looking forward to making a comeback in 2021 following a series of injuries. 

The 21 year-old, who was an Australian Open junior finalist in 2015, has missed events such as Battle of the Brits and the Progress Tour Women Championships this year. 

In July she started playing exhibition events but a back injury forced her to return to rehab.

She wrote on Twitter: “Not much tennis played for me this year but thankful to everyone who has helped me back to full fitness. Can’t wait to go again in 2021.”

In 2016 Swan was called up for her GB Fed Cup debut against South Africa, where she became the youngest British player in the tournament’s history at 16.

 

