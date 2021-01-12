Britain’s rising star Francesca Jones into final round of qualifying for Australian Open

<p>Francesca Jones (right) is through to final round of qualifying </p>

Britain's Francesca Jones has reached the final round of qualifying for the Australian Open next month.

The 20 year-old beat Jana Fett from Croatia 7-6 (9-7) 2-6 6-1 in Dubai and is now one step closer to securing a spot in the main draw in what will be her first Grand Slam.

She is the only Brit left in the Grand Slam qualifying and will take on China's world number 200 Lu Jiajing on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, she overcame former world top-30 player Monica Niculescu in straight sets.

The last time she attempted to earn entry into the main draw of a major was at Wimbledon in 2019, but she was knocked out after the first round of qualifying.

