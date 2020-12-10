Britain’s Heather Watson defeats Kirsten Flipkens to reach Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge quarter-finals
British tennis star Heather Watson has defeated Kirsten Flipkens in straight sets to reach the ITF’s Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge quarter-finals.
Watson cruised through the match in Dubai as she eased past the German 6-4 6-2.
She will now face Kateřina Siniaková later today after the Czech star beat Slovakia’s Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in straight sets.
Watson’s good run of form comes after she trained with British tennis star Andy Murray for six weeks prior to the competition.
She told Gulf News: "He’s (Murray) has done a lot, not just for British tennis but for the sport worldwide. We’ve spent a good six weeks getting ready for the challenges ahead and I feel I am on the right path as I continue learning all the time.
"I know that I just need to believe in myself and keep going and the results will follow. This is the mind set going deep into this week."
Watson has won seven ITF titles in the past including the ITF Toronto and ITF Frinton.
Her most recent ITF victory was in 2019 when she beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the ITF Vancouver final.