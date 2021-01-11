Britain’s Francesca Jones reaches second round of qualifying for the Australian Open
17:59pm, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Britain’s rising star Francesca Jones has reached the second round of qualifying for the Australian Open next month.
The 20 year-old beat Romanian and former world top-30 player Monica Niculescu 6-3 6-2 in Dubai as she looks to seal her spot in the main draw in what will be her first grand slam.
Jones, who got knocked out of the first round of qualifying for Wimbledon in 2019, will play Croatia's Jana Fett in the next round on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Britain’s No 3 Harriet Dart was beaten by American Grace Min 7-5 6-2.
The first major of the 2021 season was postponed by three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place from February 8.