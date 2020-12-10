Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin named WTA’s 2020 Player of the Year
US tennis star Sofia Kenin has been named WTA’s Player of the Year following a successful 2020 season.
The 22 year-old won her first major at the start of the year after she beat Garbiñe Muguruza at the Australian Open.
Kenin also won WTA’s Lyon Open in March and reached the fourth round of the US Open in September.
The star went on to compete in her second career Grand Slam final at the French Open in October, but ended up falling short to Poland’s Iga Świątek.
Despite the tennis calendar being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Kenin has finished the season with a career-high ranking of world No. 4.
Kenin, who won the award thanks to votes from those in the media, was up against nominees such as Swiatek, three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and world No. 2 Simona Halep.