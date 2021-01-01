Ashleigh Barty to team up with Jennifer Brady for doubles at 2021 Australian Open
11:40am, Fri 01 Jan 2021
World No 1 Ashleigh Barty will team up with American Jennifer Brady in the doubles at the 2021 Australian Open.
The 24 year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the singles in Melbourne at the beginning of 2020, finished runner-up in the doubles seven years ago alongside fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua.
Meanwhile Brady, 25, is currently at a career-high singles ranking of World No 24 and reached the last four of the US Open in September.
Elsewhere, Britain’s Jamie Murray is entering the men’s doubles with Brazilian Bruno Soares, who he won the US Open with in 2016.
The Australian Open has been pushed back three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to get underway on February 8.