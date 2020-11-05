2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu feels confident for 2021 season
World No 7 Bianca Andreescu has revealed she’s ‘feeling good’ ahead of the new season following a knee injury that forced her out of the 2020 season.
The 20 year-old Canadian, who won the US Open last year, has not played competitively since the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen in October 2019.
“I’m doing really well. The virus kind of pushed me back, and some little personal things here and there, but right now I’m good, I’m training hard, I’m really looking forward to 2021.
“I’m perfectly healthy. I just really wanted to take time to build everything in my life and I think this time off really helped me do that,” she told Tennis Majors.
The Australian Open is the first grand slam event on the 2021 tennis calendar.
Andreescu revealed that she will be ’100 per cent’ ready for the event in January.
She added: “I wouldn’t say I am ready tomorrow to play a match because I am taking it step by step, but maybe in a couple of weeks I will be good. I don’t want to rush anything but I’m feeling good.”