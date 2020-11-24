Taekwondo star Bianca Walkden wins gold as Jade Jones settles for silver in Open European Club Championships

<p>Bianca Walkden has added to her medal collection</p>

 (PA)
By Alicia Turner
21:16pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
Three-time world taekwondo champion Bianca Walkden has won gold at the Open European Club Championships in Croatia.

The 29 year-old Brit beat Turkish star Nafia Kus 15-1 in the +73kg final.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, she said: “GOLD BABY GOLD - it feels so good to be back fighting, step by step to getting to some normality!!”

In the -73kg final, Rebecca McGowan sealed the title against Doris Pole from Croatia with a 12-9 victory.

She said on Instagram: “GOLDDDD. So happy to have come away from the first #covidcompetition with a gold!!”

Elsewhere, two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones had to settle for a silver medal after suffering a 25-27 defeat to Turkey’s Hatice Kübra İlgün in the -57kg final. 

Maddison Moore finished the competition with a bronze medal after losing the -49kg semi-final against Spain’s Tania Garcia Romero.

