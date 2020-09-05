SWPL side Hibernian sign goalkeeper Emily Mutch on two-year deal
Scottish Women’s Premier League side Hibernian have announced the signing of goalkeeper Emily Mutch.
The 19 year-old has joined from Hearts on a two-year deal.
She has also represented Scotland at under-19 level where she earned six caps.
Head coach Dean Gibson said: "I’m delighted to finally get Emily and make her a Hibernian player. I have been aware of her and wanted to bring Emily to the club for a long time now.
“Although being very early in her career, she has some valuable experience playing in SWPL 2 and internationally with Scotland at Under-19s level and will be a much valued addition to the squad."
Mutch added: "I’m delighted to sign for the club and to be joining a team with such an experienced group of players.
“The club has been successful in the women’s game for a number of years now so when Dean came in for me it was exciting for me to have the chance to be a part of.
"As a goalkeeper I have worked with Chris Flockhart in the past so I am looking forward to getting the chance to work with him every week.
"I’m looking forward to the new challenge and I think it is one that will not only develop me as a player but also as a person.”
Hibernian will face Spartans on October 18 in their first fixture of the 2020/21 season.