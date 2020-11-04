Olympic swimming star Jazmin Carlin criticises government for closing pool and leisure facilities
Great Britain swimming star Jazmin Carlin says she’s ‘gutted’ after the Government announced the closure of pool and leisure facilities.
The 30 year-old also stressed the importance sport and exercise can have on people’s lives.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closures as partof the second lockdown which comes into effect for four weeks from November 5.
Freestyler Carlin has won silver at two Olympic Games and has also won gold for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
On Twitter, she wrote: "I’ve actually found it quite hard to put into words how gutted I am that pools and leisure facilities are being closed.
"Sport and exercise has always been a huge part of my life but has also got me through some really challenging times.
"As it even says on the NHS website…exercise is a miracle cure for many and how important it is for everyone. So I just can’t see how it’s not seen as an essential."
The star also added that shutting these facilities is ‘not fair’.
She added: "It’s not fair to take this away from so many people. For a baby who hasn’t been in a pool yet. For a child who’s learning a life skill. For a Grandad who’s swam his whole life.
"We need exercise to be considered essential. How long can they keep taking away such an important part of so many people’s lives?!”