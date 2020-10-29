Olympic swimmer Siobhan-Marie O’Connor suffers with ulcerative colitis and wants people who also have the illness to know it is okay to speak out.

The 24-year-old tried to hide her condition, which affects the large intestine, for many years because she was ‘embarrassed’.

But now she is open about how her struggles have affected her.

She told BBC Sport: "Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's are invisible illnesses and that's part of the problem because you can look really fine on the outside, but be really poorly inside.

"Speaking out has given me strength and I know now that if I'm having a massive battle with chronic fatigue or the pain is really severe that it's OK to tell people and not bottle it up.

"It's also important for me not to take any unnecessary risks, so I'm always careful with my hygiene and my diet which I'm being helped with here by the team in Budapest."

The Olympian is in Budapest for the International Swimming League where each of the ten ISL franchises have formed their own bubble.

O’Connor added she is so happy to be back in the pool and competing with some of the very best.

"We were tested before leaving, then every 12 hours for a couple of days when arriving here and now it's every five days," she said. "The throat one isn't so bad, but the nose one seems to go up so high that I feel it's at the back of my brain, which is pretty painful.

"It might sound strange out here, but we're just so happy to be racing and we'll do anything to make it happen."