Olympian Rebecca Adlington ‘stopped going to events’ due to online abuse
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington stopped attending events after suffering online abuse.
A breaking point for the swimmer came when she was presented her OBE from the Queen and trolls said she looked like a ‘whale’.
She told Fair Play: The Women in Sport Show: "I don't have any photos up of that day in my house.
"I kind of feel bad that I wore that dress. It has changed my perception of memories that should've been special. I actually stopped going to events for a long time."
She added she believes people care less about how other people look since lockdown.
“I haven't worn make-up since about February and have probably forgotten how to apply it. I hope that, if anything positive can come from this year, it is those things of relaxing on the way we look.”