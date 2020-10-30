Olympian Rebecca Adlington ‘stopped going to events’ due to online abuse

Adlington was subject to abuse on social media
By Sarah Rendell
19:58pm, Fri 30 Oct 2020
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington stopped attending events after suffering online abuse.

A breaking point for the swimmer came when she was presented her OBE from the Queen and trolls said she looked like a ‘whale’.

She told Fair Play: The Women in Sport Show: "I don't have any photos up of that day in my house. 

"I kind of feel bad that I wore that dress. It has changed my perception of memories that should've been special. I actually stopped going to events for a long time."

She added she believes people care less about how other people look since lockdown.

“I haven't worn make-up since about February and have probably forgotten how to apply it. I hope that, if anything positive can come from this year, it is those things of relaxing on the way we look.”

