By Alicia Turner
12:45pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
Juventus have announced the signing of Swedish international Lina Hurtig.

The 24 year-old striker has joined from Damallsvenskan side Linkopings where she made 54 appearances after signing in 2017.

She said: “What a day. I’m very happy that I have sign with @juventuswomen.fc . A big club with big dreams. I cant wait to put on the black and white shirt.”

Hurtig has also worked her way up Sweden’s youth level ranks at under-17 and under-19 level before making her senior international debut in 2014.

She has earned 29 caps for Sweden and featured in the bronze medal-winning squad at the 2019 World Cup in France.

The Serie A 2020/21 season got underway on August 22 and Juventus currently sit in third after winning two games so far.

They will next face San Marino on September 6. 

