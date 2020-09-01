Swedish international Lina Hurtig signs for Juventus
Juventus have announced the signing of Swedish international Lina Hurtig.
The 24 year-old striker has joined from Damallsvenskan side Linkopings where she made 54 appearances after signing in 2017.
She said: “What a day. I’m very happy that I have sign with @juventuswomen.fc . A big club with big dreams. I cant wait to put on the black and white shirt.”
Hurtig has also worked her way up Sweden’s youth level ranks at under-17 and under-19 level before making her senior international debut in 2014.
She has earned 29 caps for Sweden and featured in the bronze medal-winning squad at the 2019 World Cup in France.
The Serie A 2020/21 season got underway on August 22 and Juventus currently sit in third after winning two games so far.
They will next face San Marino on September 6.