Swedish defender Filippa Wallen leaves West Ham after just two games
Swedish defender Filippa Wallen has left West Ham just eight months after joining the club.
The 20-year-old joined from IF Brommapojkarna in January but made just two appearances before the coronavirus pandemic led to the premature conclusion of the women’s domestic season in March.
And she has now made the decision to move once more as she joins up with Cypriot First Division side Apollon Limassol.
A statement on West Ham’s club website read: "Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Filippa for all her efforts in Claret and Blue and wish her every success for her future career."
West Ham finished eighth in the Women’s Super League last season and will be hoping to push on in the 2020/21 campaign which gets underway next weekend.
Matt Beard’s side’s first game will see them travel to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, September 6.